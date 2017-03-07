NWS Evaluating Possible Tornado Touchdown in NW Arkansas

by Tim Church

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS – The National Weather Service in Little Rock is currently evaluating the damages in Northwest Arkansas to confirm a tornado touchdown during last night’s storms.

Sean Clarke, Meteorologist with the NWS in Little Rocks, reports the evidence is pointing towards a tornado, possibly two:

Clarke shares at this time no significant damage in the Boone or Marion County area has been reported to their office. He adds the area did experience 40 to 50 miles per hour winds and heavy rainfall that may have left some minor damage to the area.

The Jasper School District has cancelled classes for today due to the storm Damage. The Parthenon Post Office is also reporting it will be closed until further notice due to severe damage to its facility by the tornado. All retail services and mail service for Post Office box customers with ZIP Code 72666 will be provided during normal business hours by the nearby Jasper Post Office.