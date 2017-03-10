Crews Respond to House Fire at Rockaway Beach

by Sam Clanton

ROCKAWAY BEACH, Mo. – Firefighters contain a residential structure fire at 154 Canyon Lane in Rockaway Beach.

Western Taney County Fire Chief Chris Berndt says crews arrived just before 1 o’clock this afternoon to find the home well involved in flames – mostly in the crawl space underneath, and spreading up the walls to the attic…

The fire was upgraded to a second alarm, with crews from Forsyth and Central Taney County responding in mutual aid.

Berndt says he’s not 100-percent certain what caused the blaze, but he can’t rule out the indoor furnace.

No injuries are reported.