EF0 Tornados Touch Down at Forsyth, Butterfield

by Sam Clanton

FORSYTH, Mo. – The National Weather Service confirms that two EF0 tornados touched down last night in Taney and Barry Counties.

Meteorologist Mark Burchfield says a tornado caused damage to the roof of a strip mall in downtown Forsyth, where The Mouse Pad computer shop is located…

Several trees were uprooted in the path of the storm.

In Barry County, Burchfield says a tornado damaged a home near Butterfield…

No injuries are reported at either location.

Burchfield says crews are still assessing damage and determining whether another tornado touched down in the Shell Knob area.

He says EF0 tornados are defined as having maximum wind speeds of 75 miles per hour.