Funeral services for Ralph Z. Miller, Jr., 86, of Branson, will be held Wednesday, March 15, 2017, at Fellowship at Cross Creek in Branson. Service time will be at 4 PM, with Pastor Joe Cross officiating. Burial will follow in the Mt. Grove Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory. Mr. Miller passed away Friday, March 10, 2017, at his home.

Ralph Zebedee Miller, Jr. was born September 15, 1930, in East Saint Louis, Illinois, to Ralph Z. Miller, Sr. and Earlyne S. (LaCler) Miller. He graduated from Granite City High School in Granite City, Illinois and later from Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri, with a Bachelor’s of Science – Business Administration. He served his country in the United States Air Force during the Korean War.

Ralph married Joyce Patricia Vancil on September 23, 1950, in Piggott, Arkansas. They celebrated sixty-six years together this past fall. They were blessed with three children.

Ralph and Joyce moved to the area from Shelby, North Carolina in 1975. He was an entrepreneur – operating Carolina Mills Factory Outlet, the Waltzing Waters Theater, the $1 Shop chain, and RZ’s Antiques & Flea Market. He was a workaholic, but his true passion was his family. He always took time to attend all his children’s and grandchildren’s events, but he particularly loved watching their baseball games.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph Z. Miller, Sr. and Earlyne Miller, and one brother, Allen Butcher.

Ralph is survived by his loving wife – Joyce Miller; their three children – Nikki Justice and husband Michael, Patti Cline and husband Jack, and Ralph (Skip) Z. Miller III and wife Janelle, all of Branson; nine grandchildren – Jamas, Zachary, Cory, Mackenzi, Rileigh, Seth, Zeb, Langley, and Wit; and four great grandchildren – Elle, Luke, Mary, and Shepherd.

Memorials may be made in Ralph’s memory to the American Parkinson Disease Association at www.apdaparkinson.org.

Visitation will be Tuesday, March 14 at the Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home & Crematory in Branson from 6 – 7 PM.