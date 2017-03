by Tim Church

BRANSON, Mo. – After decades in the same location The Baldknobbers announce the sale of its theater on Highway 76 in Branson.

The family of singers, musicians and comedians are planning to continue performing in Branson and are looking to move to another venue by the start of their 2017 season on April 1st.

Multiple attempts were made to make contact with General Manager Brandon Mabe and Baldknobbers Theatre, but as of report time none of our inquiries received a response.