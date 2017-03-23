Norton Pleads Guilty to 2014 Murder

by Sam Clanton

FORSYTH, Mo. – A man charged with murdering his girlfriend in a Branson motel room in 2014 pleads guilty to five felonies.

Thirty-five-year-old Jerry Norton, formerly of Greene County, entered guilty pleas before Taney County Associate Circuit Judge Eric Eighmy Wednesday afternoon.

Norton’s sentencing hearing is set for March 27th. Pursuant to a plea agreement with the Taney County Prosecutor’s Office, he will be sentenced to 25 years in prison for second-degree murder, assault, tampering with a motor vehicle and two counts of armed criminal action.

On December 10th, 2014, Norton reportedly used a knife to cut a housekeeper at the Westwood Inn, after the housekeeper heard screams and attempted to check on the well-being of Norton’s girlfriend, 46-year-old Melissa Sheridan.

A Branson police officer responded to the scene and found Norton behaving erratically. According to Taney County Prosecutor Jeff Merrell, when the officer proceeded to check on Sheridan, Norton drove off in the officer’s patrol vehicle. After driving a short distance, Norton stopped, exited the vehicle and collapsed on the ground, where he was arrested.

Sheridan was found unresponsive in the motel room, having suffered obvious stab wounds. A search of the room also revealed a knife covered with blood.