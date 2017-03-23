Two Mount Vernon Residents Injured in Vehicle Crash

by Tim Church

MOUNT VERNON, Mo. – Two men from Mount Vernon suffer moderate injuries in a single vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon, less than a mile west of Route H in Lawrence County.

The Missouri Highway Patrol reports 21-year-old Daniel Clark was traveling westbound on Lawrence County Road 21-30 at 3:45 p.m., when he ran his vehicle off of the roadway and overturned.

Clark and a passenger in the vehicle, 23-year-old Mike Kirk, were transported by Mercy Ambulance to Mercy Hospital to be treated for their respective injuries.