Woman Shot in the Head; Charges Filed Against Ex

by Sam Clanton

FORSYTH, Mo. – A woman is found dead at a home near Forsyth, and charges are filed against her ex-husband.

Just after 5 o’clock this (Friday) morning, Taney County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to 188 Rolling Meadows Road on a report of a shooting.

Officers arrived to find the deceased, identified as 70-year-old Dianna K. Merritt, with a gunshot wound to the back of her head.

According to a probable cause statement, the homeowner, 73-year-old Eldon Ault, Jr., told deputies he and Merritt – his ex-wife and current girlfriend – were sleeping together when his pistol, positioned under his pillow, went off.

Ault stated he keeps the pistol loaded and under his pillow for protection. He also stated Merritt had a pistol as well, but had packed it away for a trip.

Later during a post Miranda interview, Ault reportedly admitted to shooting Merritt, but said he must have been dreaming or sleepwalking when the gun was fired, because he doesn’t remember shooting it.

He said he woke when he heard the gunshot, saw the injury to Merritt, moved the gun to a nearby nightstand and called 911.

Detectives found the holster to the pistol in another room.

The Taney County Prosecutor’s Office has filed charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action against Ault, who is currently jailed on 500-thousand dollars bond.

See the full probable cause statement here: AULT-PC-Statement.