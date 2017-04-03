RS Senior Class to Host Dance Benefiting Project Graduation

by Tim Church

REEDS SPRING, Mo. – The Reeds Spring Class of 2017 invites area residents to relive their senior prom with a special community-wide event to benefit the Reeds Spring Project Graduation.

On Sunday, April 30th, the senior class will be hosting a dance entitled “Moonlight Serenade,” from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Reeds Spring High School.

Project Graduation Committee Member Sheree Brown shares the evening was inspired with the desire to hold a prom for the hard working adults of the area:

Advance tickets, purchased before April 15th, are available for 10-dollars apiece or two tickets for 15-dollars. Tickets will cost an additional two dollars at the door. Tickets can be purchased at the Reeds Spring High School Office.

For more information contact Sandy Yocum at 417-272-8171, ext. 1292.