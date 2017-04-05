Judge Williams to be Suspended without Pay

by Sam Clanton

FORSYTH, Mo. – Taney County Circuit Judge Tony Williams will be suspended without pay for 30 days, beginning May 1st. This after the Missouri Supreme Court follows the recommendation of a state commission.

Back in January, the Commission on Retirement, Removal and Discipline of Judges filed this case with the Supreme Court, alleging Williams engaged in seven instances of misconduct in violation of state law and the Code of Judicial Conduct – all while serving as Taney County Associate Circuit Judge.

The first count states Williams unlawfully excluded the public from his courtroom between September of 2012 and May of 2014. The remaining counts address the judge’s treatment of Joyce Camp and her attorney, Timothy Davis.

All of the counts involve a guardianship case for Barbara Hilderbrand, who could not manage her own finances, medical decisions and legal affairs.

Williams reportedly granted the public administrator guardianship without requiring notice or hearing relevant testimony from Camp, who held power of attorney over Hilderbrand and was successor trustee to her living trust.

The petition states Williams failed to perform his judicial duties impartially and competently, and cites a failure to be patient and courteous to Camp and her attorney.

Williams filed a Consent and Waiver of Appeal, meaning he did not contest the findings prior to the ruling on Tuesday.

You can read the commission’s Findings of Fact, Conclusions of Law and Recommendation here: Findings-of-Fact-Tony-W-Williams.