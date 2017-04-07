Branson Arts Council Names Jim Barber Executive Director

by Tim Church

BRANSON, Mo. – Branson Arts Council names long time Branson entertainer and marketing professional Jim Barber as its new Executive Director.

Only days into his new position and Barber and the Board of Directors have already began implementing several new changes, including the name of the council:

Barber adds other changes include a new official logo featuring the new name of the council and the website domain name has been simplified from BransonArtsCouncil.com to BransonArts.org.

Barber explains he was approached about the position while doing some work for the council via his independent marketing business Barber Media LLC:

Barber says in the short term he is working to market and promote the Branson Regional Arts Council, build some new theatre programing, and prepare for the Branson Convention Center Art Exhibit Grand Opening on May 12th.

More information on the Branson Regional Arts Council, Jim Barber and upcoming council events can all be found here.