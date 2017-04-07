Owner Seeking Help in Finding Pet Wolf Lost In Branson

by Tim Church

BRANSON, Mo. – A man from Oklahoma has come to Branson to find his pet wolf and is asking for the public’s assistance.

Just over a month ago Lindsay Stedman was forced to send one of his four wolves, Jake, to live with a friend in Branson due to a three animal limit in his city residence of Hobart, Oklahoma. Less than 24 hours in Branson, Jake the Wolf jumped the fence of his new temporary home and has been lost in Branson ever since.

Jake is a six-year-old Grey Wolf/ Malamute Hybrid and has spent his life serving as a wolf ambassador to educate people about the misconceptions of wolves.

Stedman shares Jake has been sighted a couple times in Branson since jumping the fence, but was most recently seen by an employee in the back parking lot behind Grand County. When Stedman was contacted by the employee, he immediately traveled to Branson:

The Taney County Animal Care and Control has been made aware of the wolf. They are asking anyone who comes in contact with Jake or knows where he might be to not go after him, but rather contact their office at (417) 334-4544. You can also contact Stedman at 405-924-2347.