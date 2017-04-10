Branson Casey’s Convenience Store Robbed by Armed Suspect

by Tim Church

BRANSON, Mo. – The Branson Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at the Casey’s Convenience Store on Main Street in Branson.

City of Branson Communications Manager Jennifer Langford reports the armed robbery occurred at approximately 2:15 a.m. on Sunday, April 9th. The suspect, armed with a handgun, made away with an undetermined amount of money. No injuries are being reported.

The identity of the suspect is unknown as of report time, but is described as a thin, white male, wearing dark pants and a black hoodie.

At this time the Branson Police Department is following up on various leads and reviewing video footage captured at the time of the incident.

Anyone with any information on this case or the identity of the suspect is encouraged to call 911 or the Branson Police Department at 417.337.8534. As more information becomes available on this case we’ll have it for you on-air and online at hometowndailynews.com.