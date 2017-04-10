Forsyth Man Charged with DWI, Injured in Taney Co. Crash

by Tim Church

KISSEE MILLS, Mo. – A Forsyth man is arrested following a single vehicle crash Sunday afternoon, two miles west of Kissee Mills in Taney County.

State Troopers reports 54-year-old Robert Dimaio was traveling westbound on Highway 160 at 4:23 p.m., when he failed to negotiate a curve to the left and travelled off of the right side of the roadway, struck a sign and an embankment. His vehicle then overturned and came to rest against a tree.

Dimaio was arrested and charged with Felony Driving While Intoxicated. He was released to Cox South Hospital in Springfield to be treated for moderate injuries.

According to the online crash report, he was not wearing his seatbelt.