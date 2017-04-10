With heavy hearts we wish to announce the loss of Louis (Louie) E. Kirshner Jr., 83 years-old of Forsyth, MO who passed away peacefully at his home on April 7, 2017. He was preceded by his father Louis E. Kirshner Sr., his mother, Dorothy Kirshner and Sister, Joan J. Lidgate. Uncle Lou will be missed by his two nieces and three nephews, “the children he never had”.

Louie was born in Kansas City, KS and was a graduate of the Wyandotte High School Class of 1951 Bulldogs. Post high school, he served in the US Army being part of the Shot SIMON UPSHOT-KNOTHOLE nuclear test series, followed by attending the University of Kansas and became a lifetime Jayhawker fan. He lived in the Westport/Plaza are of KS, MO for several years and p proceeded to join the Boiler Maker’s Union while moving to the Branson, MO area.

Louie had many hobbies and interest but none were more paramount than helping the children through the Shriners International Taney County Shrine Club. Having a severe childhood disability and with medical help while young, Louie was able to live a normal life and always wanted the same chances for other youths thus dedicated his life to giving back through the Shriners.

Louie never knew a stranger; a very personal gentleman and one of his favorite sayings was, ‘everyone is entitled to my opinion”.

A memorial gathering in Louie’s honor will be on April 22, 2017 from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the Taney County Shrine Club. In lieu of flowers, the family request all donations be made to the Shrine Club in his honor (P.O. Box 1434 Hollister, MO 65673).

Arrangements are under the direction of the Kissee-Schofield-Eakins Funeral Home, Forsyth, MO.