Pet Wolf Reunited with Owner After a Month Lost in Branson

by Tim Church

BRANSON, Mo. – An Oklahoma man is crediting divine inspiration and the Branson community for the safe return of his six-year-old wolf Jake, who was lost in the Branson area for nearly a month.

In the early days of March Lindsay Stedman was forced to send one of his four Wolf/ Malamute Hybrid dogs to live with a friend in Branson when the city officials in his hometown of Hobart, Oklahoma began issuing him fines of 200-dollars every other day for breaking the city limit three pet limit.

Within 24 hours of being in Branson, Jake had jumped the fence and escaped. Stedman says he found himself in Branson last week, when he received a tip that Jake had been seen behind Grand County Music Hall. After a couple days of searching and meeting with several people who had seen Jake roaming Branson, Stedman got a call from a man he had meet at The Shell Gas Station on Highway 76 and whose wife worked at the Grand Plaza Hotel:

Stedman says after some additional searching and coaxing he was able to get Jake to come to him. He shares he just wants to thank everyone who instrumental in the search and recovery of his wolf:

Stedman says for the last 18 years he and his wolves have served as ambassadors to educate people about the misconceptions of wolves. Stedman says he is returning to Oklahoma with Jake and hopes Jake’s story will help him form a compromise with the City of Hobart until he can move outside of the city limits.

Photo captions:

Top Left: Jake

Top Right: Lindsey Stedman feeding his wolves their favorite snack before the journey home

Bottom: Jake (far left) with his Mother and two siblings