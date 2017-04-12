Branson Fire Department Earns Class 3 ISO Rating

by Tim Church

BRANSON, Mo. – The Insurance Service Office presents the Branson Fire Department with a Class Three Rating for its structural fire suppression delivery system.

The Branson Fire Department participated in Public Protection Classification review in the fall of 2016. ISO completed the analysis of the fire department and documented a significant improvement from its last rating, a Class Four; which was obtained in 1996.

According to a press release from the City of Branson, the ISO rating plays an important role in the underwriting process and pricing structure used by insurance companies. Branson Fire Chief Ted Martin explains, this means area residents will also benefit from this improved rating:

ISO analyzes the relevant data and assigns the PPC, a number ranging from 1-10. Class One represents an exemplary fire suppression program and Class 10 indicates that areas of the fire suppression program do not meet ISO’s minimum criteria.

Branson’s New Public Protection Classification will go into effect on Monday, May 1st. More information on the ISO and the factors the Branson Fire Department had to overcome to achieve this rating, can be found here.