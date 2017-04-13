Construction Worker Ejected from Boom Lift in Branson

by Tim Church

BRANSON, Mo. – A construction worker suffers serious injuries this (Thursday) morning after being ejected from a collapsing boom lift at Water Mill Cove Resort in Branson.

Southern Stone County Fire Protection District Public Information Officer Eric Nielsen reports the incident happened around 9 a.m. when two male workers were working on the exterior of a condo in a boom lift over 30 feet in the air:

Nielsen says at this time officials are unsure as to how the ground gave away. He adds today was the final day of construction before completion.

(Photos courtesy of Southern Stone County Fire Protection District Public Information Officer Eric Nielsen.)