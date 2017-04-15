Chamber Reps Meet with Legislators in D.C.

Press Release

BRANSON, Mo. – Branson Chamber and CVB Chairman of the Board Mike Pitman, President/CEO Jeff Seifried and Director of Government Affairs Monica Evinger traveled to Washington, DC last week with representatives from across the state on the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s Annual DC Fly-In.

“Attending the Annual DC Fly-in is a great opportunity as the Board Chairman to understand how our Branson/Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce & CVB can interact with the Missouri Chamber and help to promote change for issues that affect our Branson businesses. By joining other business professionals across the state, we can meet with Senators and Congressmen discussing legislation that impacts businesses in our state and in southwest Missouri,” said Mike Pitman, Chairman of the Board, Branson/Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce & CVB.

The delegation met with U.S. Chamber of Commerce policy experts and discussed issues including transportation funding, small business lending, labor issues and the future of health care, all of which impact Branson. During one-on-one meetings with Senators Blunt and McCaskill and Congressman Long, the Branson delegation stressed the need for the H2B Visa program’s returning worker exemption to be reinstated. This would remove the cap to allow relevant jobs in Branson and across the country to be filled that cannot be filled by the local workforce. Senator Blunt has joined several colleagues in co-sponsoring Senator Tillis’ Bill 792 that aims to improve the program and assist small businesses.

“We greatly appreciate representatives from Branson’s business community joining our fly-in this year. It’s critical that Missouri’s Washington, DC congressional delegation hears directly from our state’s business community about the issues that impact their ability to grow and prosper. This event grows each year and we hope more participants from Branson and across Missouri join our fly-in next year,” stated Dan Mehan, President and CEO of the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

As a reminder, the Branson/Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce Legislative Committee typically meets the third Friday of each month at 8:30 a.m.